Yokogawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Trading Down 2.9%

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY)’s stock price dropped 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.87 and last traded at $36.87. Approximately 614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.98.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Yokogawa Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Get Yokogawa Electric alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.68.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides industrial automation and test and measurement solutions in Japan, Southeast Asia, Far East, China, India, Europe, Russia, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Middle and South America. It operates through three segments: Industrial Automation and Control Business, Test and Measurement Business, and Aviation and Other Businesses.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Yokogawa Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yokogawa Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.