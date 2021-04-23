YF Link (YFL) Price Tops $262.85 on Top Exchanges

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $13.54 million and $413,071.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YF Link coin can currently be bought for approximately $262.85 or 0.00510010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YF Link has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00068466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00019278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00094116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $360.81 or 0.00700080 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,412.99 or 0.08562527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000335 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00048267 BTC.

YF Link Coin Profile

YFL is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official website is yflink.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

