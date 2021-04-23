Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Now Covered by 86 Research

Equities research analysts at 86 Research began coverage on shares of Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. 86 Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 65.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on YSG. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yatsen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YSG opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.19. Yatsen has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $300.63 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth about $666,000.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.