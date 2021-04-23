XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) PT Raised to $145.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.17.

NYSE XPO opened at $134.56 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $138.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.85.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total transaction of $10,211,228.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,705,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,787,216.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 56,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total transaction of $6,695,654.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,777,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 286,255 shares of company stock worth $34,173,588. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,422,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 26,573 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,243,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

