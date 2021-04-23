Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wynn Macau, Limited owns and operates Wynn Macau, a destination casino gaming and entertainment resort in Macau. It has hotel rooms and suites, a casino, casual and fine dining restaurants, retail space and leisure amenities. Wynn Macau, Limited is headquartered in Macau City, Macau. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wynn Macau from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Macau from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Macau has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS WYNMF opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. Wynn Macau has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75.

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

