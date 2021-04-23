Wownero (WOW) Price Tops $1.39 on Major Exchanges

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 23rd. Wownero has a market capitalization of $49.48 million and approximately $4.86 million worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wownero has traded up 493.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Wownero coin can now be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00002807 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00061369 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00066162 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.89 or 0.00276427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00018543 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.03 or 0.00163632 BTC.

About Wownero

WOW is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

