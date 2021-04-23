Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. OTR Global upgraded Workday to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $264.54.

WDAY traded up $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $254.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,018. The stock has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.27 and a beta of 1.59. Workday has a 1 year low of $140.50 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.23 and its 200 day moving average is $238.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,778 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $1,489,741.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total value of $1,863,025.92. Insiders sold a total of 444,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,608,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in Workday by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 10,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Workday by 4.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 8.2% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

