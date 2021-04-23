Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $508.05 Million

Equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will announce sales of $508.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500.50 million and the highest is $514.90 million. Wolverine World Wide posted sales of $439.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.97 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WWW shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $226,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,515.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Hufnagel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $79,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,875.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,280 shares of company stock worth $700,420. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWW traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,288. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

