Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TAP. TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Shares of TAP opened at $52.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.74. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $56.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,094.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,698,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,240,000 after buying an additional 618,928 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 978.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,793,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $87,548,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,756,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,382,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,850,000 after purchasing an additional 345,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.