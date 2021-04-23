WNY Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 49,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 82,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $7,196,000.

Get Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of FBCG stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average of $28.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.