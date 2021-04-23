WNY Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,728 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 1.5% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average is $33.66. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $37.02.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.