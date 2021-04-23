WNY Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,861 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 73.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,767 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,164,014,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Walmart by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,053,866,000 after purchasing an additional 824,835 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Walmart by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,096,164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $158,012,000 after purchasing an additional 653,581 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Walmart by 239.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 902,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $130,086,000 after acquiring an additional 636,884 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,705,299,000 after acquiring an additional 497,775 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $262,916,487. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $139.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

