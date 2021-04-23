WNY Asset Management LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,111,000. Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $503,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RTM opened at $161.01 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $87.16 and a 52-week high of $163.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.45.

