WNY Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 263,561 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 263,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 5.3% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

FLOT opened at $50.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.76. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

