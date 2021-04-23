WNY Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $134.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.26. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

