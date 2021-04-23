WNY Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $335.83 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $209.50 and a twelve month high of $342.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $322.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.