Wizz Air’s (WIZZ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) in a research note released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WIZZ. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,880 ($63.76) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,600 ($73.16) price objective on Wizz Air and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 5,788 ($75.62) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wizz Air currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,601.63 ($60.12).

Shares of LON WIZZ traded down GBX 39 ($0.51) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,688 ($61.25). The company had a trading volume of 187,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,438. The company has a market capitalization of £4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of GBX 2,530 ($33.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,028.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,477.56.

In other news, insider William Franke sold 5,905,389 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,200 ($67.94), for a total value of £307,080,228 ($401,202,283.77). Also, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 120,000 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,317 ($69.47), for a total value of £6,380,400 ($8,336,033.45).

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

