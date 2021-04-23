Wilmington (LON:WIL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $163.99

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 163.99 ($2.14) and traded as high as GBX 198 ($2.59). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 191 ($2.50), with a volume of 7,654 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £168.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 193.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 164.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Get Wilmington alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Wilmington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.