William Blair Comments on Edwards Lifesciences Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. William Blair also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

EW has been the topic of several other reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.16.

Shares of EW stock opened at $96.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.24. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $66.23 and a one year high of $96.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a PE ratio of 76.92, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $689,483,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,014 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,987,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,085 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,239,027,000 after purchasing an additional 895,789 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,127,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,592,000 after purchasing an additional 828,870 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $5,769,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,073,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $516,699.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,101,441.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,819 shares of company stock worth $27,233,148 over the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

