Whiting Petroleum Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.42. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $21.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WLL. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.43.

NYSE:WLL opened at $33.99 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 3,279.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

