Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.01

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.01 and traded as high as C$20.44. Westshore Terminals Investment shares last traded at C$20.04, with a volume of 85,034 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTE. TD Securities increased their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 10.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.62.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$89.77 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.77%.

About Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, as well as in Montana.

