Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.50.

WLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

WLK stock opened at $91.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $36.09 and a 12 month high of $97.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.31 and its 200 day moving average is $82.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 15,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $1,490,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 16,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $1,547,102.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,589.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,449 over the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 16,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

