Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Western Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 72.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Western Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 53.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.3%.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of WES stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 3.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average is $14.82. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $647.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.07 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $198,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. US Capital Advisors raised Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.