Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $113.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.56% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Western Alliance Bancorporation is the parent company of BankWest of Nevada, Alliance Bank of Arizona, Torrey Pines Bank, Miller/Russell & Associates, and Premier Trust. These dynamic companies provide a broad array of banking, leasing, trust, investment, and mortgage services to clients in Nevada, Arizona and California. Staffed with experienced financial professionals, these organizations deliver a broader product array and larger credit capacity than community banks, yet are empowered to be more responsive to customers’ needs than larger institutions. “

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WAL. Truist Financial increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.57.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $100.39 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $104.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 154,596 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 403.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 151,755 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.7% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.