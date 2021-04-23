West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Holdings Raised by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 526,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 316,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WST opened at $322.87 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.13 and a fifty-two week high of $326.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.72 and a 200-day moving average of $285.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 84.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $580.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.07 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

