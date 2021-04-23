Wendell David Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 28.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 703 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $523,326,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,702,442,000 after buying an additional 1,570,609 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after buying an additional 435,381 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,421,090,000 after buying an additional 303,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 14,783.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 255,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $66,421,000 after buying an additional 254,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $276.54 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $103.40 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.53. The firm has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. FedEx’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.63.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $33,085,710. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

