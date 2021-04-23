Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Welltower posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

NYSE:WELL opened at $75.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.11. Welltower has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $76.87. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 614,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

