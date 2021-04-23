Wells Fargo & Company Raises J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $190.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on JBHT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.19.

Shares of JBHT opened at $169.59 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $95.30 and a twelve month high of $178.40. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.54.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

In related news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,291,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,540,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

