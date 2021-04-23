Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 55,938 Shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) by 67.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 55,938 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Milestone Scientific were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 302,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Milestone Scientific stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $164.40 million, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 165.06% and a negative return on equity of 104.43%. Analysts expect that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Giandomenico Trombetta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,933,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,278,414.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Milestone Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

