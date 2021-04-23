Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 3,877 Shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 83.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $826,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $451,000.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF stock opened at $79.54 on Friday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.52 and a fifty-two week high of $83.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.41.

