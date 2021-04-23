Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 21,336 Shares of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,152 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,336 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Recro Pharma were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 233,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 136,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 567,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 523,624 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Recro Pharma by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,018 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 35,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REPH opened at $2.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.25. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Recro Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

