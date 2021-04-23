Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 7,806 Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) by 389.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,122,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 41,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 113,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

NASDAQ:PSTI opened at $4.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.22). As a group, equities analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

