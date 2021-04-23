Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $63,000 Holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 47,833 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 18,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $15.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

