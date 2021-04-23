Welbilt Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 10,446 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 14,408% compared to the average daily volume of 72 put options.

Welbilt stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. Welbilt has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 543.50 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $320.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.56 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Welbilt will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Welbilt in the first quarter valued at about $988,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Welbilt by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Welbilt by 88.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 23,242 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welbilt in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Welbilt in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WBT. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Welbilt presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

