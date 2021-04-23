Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.13

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.13 and last traded at $31.04, with a volume of 2285528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.51.

WRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.83.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The business had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 97,181.8% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

