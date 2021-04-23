Wedbush Raises Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $136.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $119.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.31.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $94.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.49. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $56.00 and a 1-year high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.49 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.