Wedbush Comments on Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.79) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.75). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.29. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 million.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $186,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $186,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

