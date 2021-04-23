Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th.

Webster Financial has increased its dividend payment by 55.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Webster Financial stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.91.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

WBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

In other news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,703.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $95,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,573.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,250 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

