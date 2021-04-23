Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Has $936,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 43,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.98. 274,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,744,771. The firm has a market cap of $197.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

