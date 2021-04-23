Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Has $2.09 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lessened its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Nucor makes up about 1.6% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,026,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,118,401,000 after buying an additional 113,241 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $566,903,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Nucor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,664,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,282,000 after buying an additional 44,508 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nucor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,211,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,630,000 after buying an additional 27,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nucor by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,157,000 after buying an additional 79,061 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

NUE traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.60. The stock had a trading volume of 42,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,853. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $35.75 and a one year high of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total value of $423,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,674,343.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,290,639 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

