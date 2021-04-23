Waves Enterprise (WEST) Reaches Market Cap of $14.94 Million

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $14.94 million and $794,752.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000701 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00063258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.51 or 0.00266664 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003915 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00025563 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $331.68 or 0.00652675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,890.87 or 1.00143721 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.84 or 0.01028855 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.