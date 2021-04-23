Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Purchased by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,374 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Watsco by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Vertical Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

WSO traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $290.74. 1,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,638. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.16 and a 1 year high of $295.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $261.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.