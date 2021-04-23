Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Sets New 52-Week High at $135.72

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $135.72 and last traded at $135.72, with a volume of 1143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.87.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $56.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.52.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $155,110.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,641.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in Waste Management by 3.3% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 15,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 0.8% in the first quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 16,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.6% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 57,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

