Warburg Research Analysts Give Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) a €535.00 Price Target

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) has been given a €535.00 ($629.41) price target by Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.41% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €550.00 ($647.06) target price on Hypoport and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Hypoport alerts:

Shares of ETR HYQ opened at €489.00 ($575.29) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.67, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €451.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is €498.69. Hypoport has a 52 week low of €301.00 ($354.12) and a 52 week high of €618.00 ($727.06).

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.