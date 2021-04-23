Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.4675 per share by the pharmacy operator on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Walgreens Boots Alliance has increased its dividend payment by 19.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 46 years.

WBA stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,250,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,319,123. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 106.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

