Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $3,707,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $610,000.

WDR opened at $24.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.61. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $278.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

