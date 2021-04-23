W. P. Carey (WPC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect W. P. Carey to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $73.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $76.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 83.80%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

