W. Barry Girling Sells 15,000 Shares of Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE) Stock

Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE) Director W. Barry Girling sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.74, for a total transaction of C$11,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 515,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$381,100.

W. Barry Girling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, W. Barry Girling sold 26,500 shares of Silver One Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.73, for a total transaction of C$19,345.00.

CVE:SVE opened at C$0.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$137.57 million and a P/E ratio of -69.00. Silver One Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.31 and a 1-year high of C$0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 43.76 and a quick ratio of 43.36.

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project the Candelaria Silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interests in the PeÃ±asco Quemado in the state of Sonora, La Frazada in the state of Nayarit, and Pluton in the state of Durango.

