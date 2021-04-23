Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) has been given a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vossloh has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €49.00 ($57.65).

Shares of VOS stock opened at €40.35 ($47.47) on Friday. Vossloh has a 1 year low of €29.85 ($35.12) and a 1 year high of €45.80 ($53.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €41.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €39.81. The company has a market cap of $708.72 million and a PE ratio of 41.22.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

