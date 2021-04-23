Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) PT Raised to $44.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VNO. Argus raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

NYSE:VNO opened at $44.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.59. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $49.50.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $675,196,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,673.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 785,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after purchasing an additional 741,489 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 417.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,892,000 after purchasing an additional 689,100 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,222.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 675,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,205,000 after purchasing an additional 623,958 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,462,000. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

